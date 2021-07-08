Harrison Croft

Astir Cannabis Co. Business Cards

Harrison Croft
Harrison Croft
Hire Me
  • Save
Astir Cannabis Co. Business Cards marijuana branding marijuana cbd branding cannabis branding cannabis brand design stationery business card agency logo design creative direction branding
Download color palette

Business cards for Astir. Gold foil edges are the hit detail on these guys.

Harrison Croft
Harrison Croft
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Harrison Croft

View profile
    • Like