Kirill Ganea

Mezalimpe

Kirill Ganea
Kirill Ganea
  • Save
Mezalimpe branding illustration winelabel wine bird pheasant
Download color palette

An illustration of a pheasant made for Mezalimpe wine label

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Kirill Ganea
Kirill Ganea

More by Kirill Ganea

View profile
    • Like