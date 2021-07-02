Ömer Aslan

TurkNet Mobile UI

Ömer Aslan
Ömer Aslan
  • Save
TurkNet Mobile UI logo illustration graphic design ux ui interface application app branding graphic design
Download color palette

I redesigned TurkNet Mobile App. I hope u like it. Illustration belongs to Freepik.

Ömer Aslan
Ömer Aslan

More by Ömer Aslan

View profile
    • Like