✖ Artur Hilger

Walkman™ Lab

✖ Artur Hilger
✖ Artur Hilger
  • Save
Walkman™ Lab rendering sony walkman music design texture laboratory website interior design web design
Download color palette

These are some concept backgrounds from an online Walkman™ game that's been cancelled (budget limitations). All the conceptual and graphical work was done by me. 3D Studio Max + Photoshop.

✖ Artur Hilger
✖ Artur Hilger

More by ✖ Artur Hilger

View profile
    • Like