Jhonatan Alba

Icon Concept

Jhonatan Alba
Jhonatan Alba
  • Save
Icon Concept small business store boxes bear individual business color illustration vector shipping delivery ups iconography ui
Download color palette

Hello!
Some iconography/illustration studies for UPS. These won't see the light of the day but it was a fun exploration. There are more experiments that didn't make the cut and I plan share some of them.
Thanks for stopping by!

Jhonatan Alba
Jhonatan Alba

More by Jhonatan Alba

View profile
    • Like