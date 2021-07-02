Irfan Zulfahmi

Owl Plane

cinema4d illustration design concept characterdesign motion graphics graphic design 3d animation
This owl plane is specially designed to monitor the territorial border of the security area at night, with a silent sound and the disguise of a GPS device so it is not easy for the enemy to track it.

