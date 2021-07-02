janji jiwa app

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone, I'm currently redesigning the UI of Janji Jiwa application. Janji Jiwa is one of the packaged beverage products from Indonesia so what do you think about this design, leave it in the comments and if you like it, leave a like so that I can be more enthusiastic about making other UI looks. thank you
image source:
https://brotekno.github.io/sekali/post/kopi-janji-jiwa-malang/
https://restaurantguru.com/Kopi-Janji-Jiwa-Jilid-635-Karanganyar-Karanganyar#gallery
https://food.grab.com/id/en/restaurant/kopi-janji-jiwa-yogyakarta-delivery/6-CYWGJJWWVFXXNT
ig : @arifsm_loseaji98