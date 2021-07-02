Ombre Watercolor Wedding Invitation Suite:

This invitation template is especially designed for you who are exclusive and elegant with a trendy background namely Ombre Watercolor to complement your special wedding moments. This invitation template is suitable for various seasons, it is suitable for you who have a party in winter or a party with shades of the beach and others.

Ombre Watercolor Wedding Invitation Suite Include 9 PSD File Items

Please click the following link for details

https://designbundles.net/adefastudio/538271-ombre-watercolor-wedding-invitation-suite?ref=8Ft2LM