Magazine Design | Magazine Layout | Magazine Cover

Hello there,
This is a real monthly magazine project of total 25 pages that is for one of my fiverr client from Canada.

IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* 8.27” x 11.69” (210mm x 297mm) + 3mm bleeds (A4 SIZE)
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
*Creative manual design
* Following Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File.

