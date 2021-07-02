Siddhant giri

Day #013 : Direct Messaging UI

Day #013 : Direct Messaging UI
Day #013 : Direct Messaging UI
I designed a Messaging UI using light theme did some graphic designing for the background.
Do like my design if you like it and also feedbacks are necessary.

