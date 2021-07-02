Peonie leaves Wedding Invitation Suite:

This invitation template is specially designed for you who are exclusive, elegant and trendy with Leave Watercolor combined with a thin Splash Watercolor background so that it looks clean and charming is perfect to complement your special wedding moments.This invitation template theme is suitable for various seasons

Peonie leaves Wedding Invitation Suite Include 9 PSD File Items

Please click the following link for details

https://designbundles.net/adefastudio/545931-peonie-leaves-wedding-invitation-suite?ref=8Ft2LM