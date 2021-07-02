ByPassTech

Jewellery Brand Logo

Jewellery Brand Logo fashion brand logo fashion logo business logo design business logo jewellery jewellery brand logo jewellery logo minimalist minimal logo design minimal logo logo typography vector graphic design design branding
The logo is for a existing jewellery business which are rebranding. The logo is luxury, modern, elegant, minimalistic logo. If you want an amazing one for your brand or company, feel free to knock us.
