Places - Mexico.

Places - Mexico. texture travel op art red green mexico design illustration graphic design art collage poster
Places consists in a poster series that show different places in the world that I've traveled between 2015 and 2019.
I took many photos and i decided add some of them to the posters to give it a personal touch

