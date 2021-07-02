Mental health website

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys,
Here is a website exploration concept for the mental health clinic!
I was trying to improve my motion skills by animating even these
beautiful illustrations 🙌
Thank you for checking it out!
If you like what you see do leave a follow. :)