Pool Time!

Pool Time! water summertime fun floats swimming summer pool swim vector kids illustration
“Hey, ladies, where y’all going to?” ⁠
“To the pool!"⁠
"Where y’all going to?” ⁠
“To the pool!"⁠
"Whatcha gonna do at the pool?"⁠
“SWIM!"

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Design & Illustration
