Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Infographic Paradise Design

3D shapes (2017 vs 2021)

Infographic Paradise Design
Infographic Paradise Design
Hire Me
  • Save
3D shapes (2017 vs 2021) illustration design vector icon 3d c4d cinema 4d render cgi comparison graphic design progress geometric shape concept visual creative
Download color palette

Recently I’ve had a chance to recreate my 4 years old design pieces. It’s always great to review your past to really understand where you are now.

Instagram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Behance | Infographic Paradise Store

Infographic Paradise Design
Infographic Paradise Design
Graphic / Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Infographic Paradise Design

View profile
    • Like