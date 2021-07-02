Professional Resume Template | Resume and Cover Letter

Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/RK3o58

Clean, Modern and Professional Resume and Letterhead design. Fully customizable easy to use and replace color & text.

H I G H L I G H T S

2 pages resume template ( A4 & US Letter ) with Bleed

Compatibility with Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Word

Well Layered & Organized everything is editable color/text

100% Scalable All Files

300DPI CMYK

Ready to print

Free font used

Need help? Send us an email or comment.

I N C L U D E D

03 PSD file in A4 Size (Adobe Photoshop CS3 version)

03 PSD file in US Letter Size (Adobe Photoshop CS3 version)

03 Ai file in A4 Size (Adobe Illustrator CS3 version)

03 Ai file in US Letter Size (Adobe Illustrator CS3 version)

06 Doc & Docx file in Word

01 instructional file - Help guide

F O N T

https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/Raleway

N O T E : The Mock-up and photos are not included.