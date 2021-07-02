Amreeto Kumar Mondol

Minimalist Construction Logo branding graphic design logo
Hi there,

I created this logo for my portfolio! How is it? Give me your opinion on this. I am very excited to hear from you. If you want to work with me please contact me.

Email- amreetomondol2001@gmail.com
Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/amreeto99

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
