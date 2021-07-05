Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Victoria's Studio Logo Design

Victoria's Studio Logo Design plants hair salon hair dresser hand drawn vector branding brand identity graphic design illustration logo illustration logo floral line illustration botanical flower leaf
  1. Victoria's-Salon-Logo-Hair-Salon-Brand-Identity-Graphic-Designer-Vanessa-Hulcom-Birmingham-23.jpg
  2. Victoria's-Salon-Logo-Hair-Salon-Brand-Identity-Graphic-Designer-Vanessa-Hulcom-Birmingham-22.jpg

Floral Logo Illustration for Victoria's Studio.

Victoria's Studio is an at-home hair salon based in Canada. The client wanted a floral logo/illustration with clematis victoria and other foliage elements.

