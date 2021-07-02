Vidi Global

Vidi Service Icons
These are service icons used for our Instagram story highlights and selected presentation decks. The chalky texture helps convey a human element while designing unique and thought provoking iconography.

Brand Identity
(2020)

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
A boutique branding firm that uses creative to move culture.
