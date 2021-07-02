Sarwar Ahmed

Web UI Exploration

Sarwar Ahmed
Sarwar Ahmed
  • Save
Web UI Exploration design webdesign creative project project managment website design landing page design web minimal uiux designux interface digital agency website landing landing page web design ui ux design
Download color palette

Hello Guys,

My latest work is a Project Managment landing page.
Have any feedback? Feel free to share. 😊
Press "L to show your Love ❤️

I am available for freelance hire,
Part-time position (Remote), Project basis, Contract

Say hello: sarwarahmed92626@gmail.com

Thank you!

Sarwar Ahmed
Sarwar Ahmed

More by Sarwar Ahmed

View profile
    • Like