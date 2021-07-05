Vanessa Hulcom

Victoria's Studio Logo Design

Vanessa Hulcom
Vanessa Hulcom
Hire Me
  • Save
Victoria's Studio Logo Design leaf line illustration beauty hair dresser hair salon flower plants botanical floral hand drawn logomark brand identity illustration logo graphic design branding
Victoria's Studio Logo Design leaf line illustration beauty hair dresser hair salon flower plants botanical floral hand drawn logomark brand identity illustration logo graphic design branding
Victoria's Studio Logo Design leaf line illustration beauty hair dresser hair salon flower plants botanical floral hand drawn logomark brand identity illustration logo graphic design branding
Download color palette
  1. Victoria's-Salon-Logo-Hair-Salon-Brand-Identity-Graphic-Designer-Vanessa-Hulcom-Birmingham-21.jpg
  2. Victoria's-Salon-Logo-Hair-Salon-Brand-Identity-Graphic-Designer-Vanessa-Hulcom-Birmingham-19.jpg
  3. Victoria's-Salon-Logo-Hair-Salon-Brand-Identity-Graphic-Designer-Vanessa-Hulcom-Birmingham-20.jpg

Floral Logo Illustration for Victoria's Studio.

Victoria's Studio is an at-home hair salon based in Canada. The client wanted a floral logo/illustration with clematis victoria and other foliage elements.

Vanessa Hulcom
Vanessa Hulcom
Available for new projects 👇
Hire Me

More by Vanessa Hulcom

View profile
    • Like