Vidi Process Icons

Vidi Process Icons
We used modern minimal geometric shapes to describe our branding/design process. Vision & Identity > Dexterity & Direction > Impact & Execution

Brand Identity
(2020)

A boutique branding firm that uses creative to move culture.
