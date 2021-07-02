Typographic Portrait Illustration - Corporate Gift

Here's one of my recent client work and it's a Typographic Portrait Illustration as a corporate gift!

The client's team compiled a list of questions and the corresponding responses from his colleagues. I then used phrases and words from his colleagues’ answers to create a portrait illustration.

View more on the case study here: https://www.leahdesign.sg/work#/sequoia-capital-typographic-portrait-illustration/

If you're looking for a meaningful and memorable gift, reach out to me via hello@leahdesign.sg and I'd love to help! Great as a corporate gift for your colleagues/bosses, or even as a personal gift to your loved ones.

