Vidi Instagram Story Highlight Icons

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We used imagery for our story highlight icons on Instagram.
We aimed for something different from illustrated flat icons or solid colors commonly used. The cutout images conveyed our mid-century modern look as well as molding our art direction of 'introspection.'
in·tro·spec·tion (noun)
/ˌintrəˈspekSH(ə)n/
the examination or observation of one's own mental and emotional processes.
Vidi Global
Brand Identity
(2020)