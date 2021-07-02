Vidi Instagram Story Highlight Icons

We used imagery for our story highlight icons on Instagram.

We aimed for something different from illustrated flat icons or solid colors commonly used. The cutout images conveyed our mid-century modern look as well as molding our art direction of 'introspection.'

in·tro·spec·tion (noun)

/ˌintrəˈspekSH(ə)n/

the examination or observation of one's own mental and emotional processes.

Vidi Global

Brand Identity

(2020)