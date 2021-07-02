Hannah Largen

CSDC Logo

Hannah Largen
Hannah Largen
  • Save
CSDC Logo branding logo animation design
Download color palette

Internal team logo exploration for Microsoft's Core Search Design Coherence team. The design gains inspiration from Microsoft Bing's search result page, highlighting an ever-changing, flexible grid of visual content based on each unique search query.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Hannah Largen
Hannah Largen

More by Hannah Largen

View profile
    • Like