Luka Reicher
Infinum

Importance of 'Above the fold'

Luka Reicher
Infinum
Luka Reicher for Infinum
Hire Us
  • Save
Importance of 'Above the fold' design flat
Importance of 'Above the fold' design flat
Importance of 'Above the fold' design flat
Importance of 'Above the fold' design flat
Importance of 'Above the fold' design flat
Importance of 'Above the fold' design flat
Importance of 'Above the fold' design flat
Importance of 'Above the fold' design flat
Download color palette
  1. Above the fold - Lesson 1.png
  2. Above the fold - Lesson 2.png
  3. Above the fold - Lesson 3.png
  4. Above the fold - Lesson 4.png
  5. Above the fold - Lesson 5.png
  6. Above the fold - Lesson 6.png
  7. Above the fold - Lesson 7.png
  8. Above the fold - Lesson 8.png

While working on a recent web project, I wasn’t sure whether the user ‘Above the fold’ behavior changed so I decided to take a few hours to refresh my knowledge. Here is a brief overview of the topic.

Swipe through to find out more 👉

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Infinum
Infinum
Postcards from Design Islands

More by Infinum

View profile
    • Like