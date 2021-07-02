Victoria Hichva

Landing page | website | Online Courses | UI/UX design

webdesign figma site web onlinecourses courses landingpage website design ux
Landing page | website | Online Courses
Задача: создать легкий и простой сайт для покупки курсов по веб-дизайну
Основные ф-ции: знакомство з курсами, бесплатная консультация, оформление покупки и другое.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
