Bagas Reggas

Berryme Shower Gel

Bagas Reggas
Bagas Reggas
  • Save
Berryme Shower Gel graphic design product product design mockup adobe photoshop illustration branding design
Download color palette

Product Design For Veelosophy Skincare & Beauty Store

Product Information :
Variant : Strawberry Shower Gel
Size : 100 ml / 1.7 floz
Printing Size : 5 cm x 8 cm
Sticker material : Vinyl Glossy

Concept & Design : by Me

Bagas Reggas
Bagas Reggas
Like