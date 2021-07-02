Party.Space - Main Page Design

Hey guys!

Here's our's first hit on Dribbble.

We're working on a virtual party startup right now. W'll show you the final main page design we provided for this project.

It was necessary to make clean and laconic design because this site is for daily use by investors. We have a lot of work in front of use, think we will have great product.

Thanx for watching!

Your likes❤ and comments will really helps us!