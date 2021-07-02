Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fauzi Mutaqin

Haunted House - Logo Design

Fauzi Mutaqin
Fauzi Mutaqin
  • Save
Haunted House - Logo Design modern logo logo branding logo identity logo brand branding brand modern minimal minimalist skull haunted ghost house logo design dual meaning picktorialmark logos logominimal
Download color palette

This concept logo is inspired by a haunted house. What do you think? Let me know in the comment. As always, any thought would be highly appreciated!!

Need new logo brand identity?
Drop me an email
Fauzimqn3@gmail.com
Let's Work!

Follow me on:
Instagram
Follow me on:
Behance

Fauzi Mutaqin
Fauzi Mutaqin

More by Fauzi Mutaqin

View profile
    • Like