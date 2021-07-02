Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abdul Jabbar

Logo Design

Abdul Jabbar
Abdul Jabbar
  • Save
Logo Design thunder professional geometric shape abstract app icon icon photoshop branding 3d classic modern logo design mockup yellow blue electric minimal design logo
Download color palette

Minimal Logo Design named Electra containing lightning electric thunder.

Abdul Jabbar
Abdul Jabbar

More by Abdul Jabbar

View profile
    • Like