Dancing school landing page

Dancing school landing page webdesign landing procreate art procreate vector graphic design illustration web pictogram app icons
Download color palette
  1. dance_5.png
  2. dance_5_1.png
  3. dance_5_2.png

Dancing school landing page made in @Fireart-d + illustration sketches. Here you can explore different dancing styles, events, mentors, listen music from classes, join classes online!

I used sweet colors to create atmoshere of special feeling when you dancing. Hope you enjoy it!

Feedback and ideas are very welcome! Thanks for watching! ↯

