Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Orza

Leaderboard

Orza
Orza
  • Save
Leaderboard leaderboard design mobile dailyui ui
Download color palette

#DailyUI #019 - Leaderboard

Hey after 2 days i'm back hehehe.

This is my Leaderboard for Daily UI Challenge!
Hope you guys like this, Please let me know what you think!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Orza
Orza

More by Orza

View profile
    • Like