Darman Kadir

MAHESTY

Darman Kadir
Darman Kadir
  • Save
MAHESTY website branding brand fashion editorial layout modern serif classy luxury typography graphic design identity logo graphic vector logotype design font
Download color palette

This is my first font design, hope you like it.

Mahesty is a modern and classy all-caps serif typeface that is both memorable and stylish. This font is perfect for fashion-related branding or editorial design and displays both masculine and feminine qualities. Mahesty will pair beautifully with many fonts and work well with whatever project you’re working on.

Download here:
https://graphicriver.net/item/mahesty/32902486
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/mahesty/

Darman Kadir
Darman Kadir

More by Darman Kadir

View profile
    • Like