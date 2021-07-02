🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is my first font design, hope you like it.
Mahesty is a modern and classy all-caps serif typeface that is both memorable and stylish. This font is perfect for fashion-related branding or editorial design and displays both masculine and feminine qualities. Mahesty will pair beautifully with many fonts and work well with whatever project you’re working on.
Download here:
https://graphicriver.net/item/mahesty/32902486
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/mahesty/