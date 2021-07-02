Finance website UI

the case study of a music label landing page. The description goes something like these-

a major record label that is mostly focused on rap music. We manage loads of different artists and therefore are quite a large company whose image is changing constantly. Each new artist adds something new to the label, often also comes an update within the look of the label's website. Since it has been quite some time since the last time that the Mocking by Jay website has had a redesign, we figured it was about time for one. For that reason, we would like you to design a simple landing page. We want the site to come off as very independent, very urban, and chill. Because that is also how we work here at Mocking by Jay. We always like our stars to be comfortable and proud of the work that they put out. The site will mainly be used for people to book our artists through, so that should be the main focus. Next to that, there should be something you can click if you want to see more about our artists or about the label and somewhere you can go within the site if you want to book a studio session. We want the landing page to be clean, so do not make it too crowded with buttons and images. It would be best if you primarily used the colors red and black.