Nicolás Correa

POS App

Nicolás Correa
Nicolás Correa
  • Save
POS App ux mockup light dark ui icon design calculator app graphic design
Download color palette

Hi dribbble

I share with you this mockup of the main sales view of a Point of Sale concept, in light and dark.
Any feedback is welcome.
Thanks for watching!

Available for work, contact me

Email: nicolascorreodg@gmail.com
Instagram: nc.designcl
Behance: behance.net/jnce

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Nicolás Correa
Nicolás Correa

More by Nicolás Correa

View profile
    • Like