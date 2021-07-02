Reyhane Khodaie
ULive! Streaming EURO 2020

Reyhane Khodaie for Dexign Studio
ULive! Streaming EURO 2020 player play match game sport ball art euro euro2020 soccer football vod stream web design ui
Hey Everyone! 🤘

EURO 2020 has been an amazing ride so far, And here we are in the Quarter-Final with these awsome teams remaining 🔥
This week I've been too excited to not design something about these games, and what's better than a refreshing and rather unique streaming service just for Euros 🍿

Who's watching tonight? 👀
And What do you think? 🤞

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
