Sagar Pradhan

Messaging/Chat App Concept

Sagar Pradhan
Sagar Pradhan
  • Save
Messaging/Chat App Concept mobile app design app ui design minimal uiux uidesign clean ui messaging app chat app
Download color palette

Hi, today I've tried to come up with the simple messaging app.
Hope you like it!
3D Illustration Credit : SALY 3D Illustration Pack (Figma Community)

Sagar Pradhan
Sagar Pradhan

More by Sagar Pradhan

View profile
    • Like