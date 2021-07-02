Cheryl Haynes

My first logo for Aztec Road Virtual Assistant

My first logo for Aztec Road Virtual Assistant
This was something that I came up with when I first wanted to get into being a virtual assistant. I was using a platform that I still love to create with and at the moment it seemed very fitting...I still think it's cute lol. It did help land a client by showing him my website page and designs.

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
