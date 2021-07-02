Ramesh Mandal

Pahadi Uncle (Classified)

Ramesh Mandal
Ramesh Mandal
  • Save
Pahadi Uncle (Classified) branding
Download color palette

Creating a solution for all well-wishers and lovers of Pahari products and services. Where local people can use the platform and sell their local product to the national level.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Ramesh Mandal
Ramesh Mandal

More by Ramesh Mandal

View profile
    • Like