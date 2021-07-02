Dennis Pasyuk

LiveFire - Firearms Training

LiveFire - Firearms Training
Last year, I had the opportunity to work with LiveFire, a firearms training app made more accessible, approachable & affordable for everyone, everywhere. The goal was to refresh and refine their logomark, while explore a unique custom logotype. The website and app has officially launched so go check out https://www.teamlivefire.com/

