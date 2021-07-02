Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chimere Onyegbado

DailyUI#3 My Landing Page

Chimere Onyegbado
Chimere Onyegbado
  • Save
DailyUI#3 My Landing Page design ux ui
Download color palette

This landing page is promoting Chloe x Halle's album Ungodly Hour. Let me know what you think.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Chimere Onyegbado
Chimere Onyegbado

More by Chimere Onyegbado

View profile
    • Like