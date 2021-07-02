Marie Sara Auproux

Fictional Music Festival

Hello 👋🏼,
Weekly Warm‑Up : Design a logo for a fictional music festival!

Hope you like it!

And if you're interested in my work :
▶ check my website www.marie-sara.com

Marie-Sara 😉

Rebound of
Design a logo for a fictional music festival.
By Dribbble
