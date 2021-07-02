A nautical-inspired fraktur blackletter that comes in regular and rough/weathered variations. International support. Named after the smoking skull meme (where the eff is Old Zealand?), New Zealand was named after Zeeland, a province in the Netherlands, by Abel Tasman, the first European explorer to reach it. Tasmania was named after him.

Perfect for an ornate nautical style. Available @ Creative Market

https://creativemarket.com/loudoundesignco/6275097-Old-Zealand

A-hoy matey. Enjoy!