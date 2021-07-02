Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bogdan Paladiychuk

Pointsoft

Bogdan Paladiychuk
Bogdan Paladiychuk
  • Save
Pointsoft app icon logo design logo
Download color palette

Logo design for Pointsoft company.

More details by clicking on the links below.
https://bogdandesigner.com/2021/05/14/pointsoft

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Bogdan Paladiychuk
Bogdan Paladiychuk

More by Bogdan Paladiychuk

View profile
    • Like