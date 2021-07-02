Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ivan Fadila

Minima Landing Page

Ivan Fadila
Ivan Fadila
  • Save
Minima Landing Page minimalist white black agency web website landing-page landing freebies ui design clean
Download color palette

Hi everyone this my exploration about Minima a landing page website for agency, Feel free to give me some feedback and advice.

-----------

You can download this source file at :
🌸 figma (free version)

👀 Gumroad (full version)

🏬 Upslabs (full version)

-----------
I hope you will like it. Press "L" or "Thumbs Up" to let me know something.

Im available for project 📩

**Available for new projects for UI Design & Frontend Development**
📮 Contact : i.fadilaputra@gmail.com

Ivan Fadila
Ivan Fadila

More by Ivan Fadila

View profile
    • Like