Te Hana Goodyer

Get outside and read a book 📖

Get outside and read a book 📖 education explainer park video rigging character motion animation design fintech flat design simple paysend hanateh 2d illustration
Take a break from digital screens when you can! 🌳🤓📖

Re-purposing video content for Dribbble as a nice way to share creative storytelling through animation. Get outside and walk in the park or read a book, as a way to detach from your digital devices.

What do you think? 🤔

