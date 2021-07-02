Real Thread + Adobe Shopify Merch Shop - Case Study

This is Real Thread + Adobe.

Each year our friends at Real Thread partner up with Adobe to create a unique swag experience at the Adobe Max conference. Instead of conference attendees receiving the usual conference t-shirt in a bag, Real Thread sets up a screen printing booth right there at the conference giving attendees the chance to pick their shirt artwork and watch it get printed in person.

We’ve enjoyed supporting Real Thread in designing this in-person booth experience in the past, but last year brought on a new challenge—Adobe Max shifting to a virtual conference.

Our team quickly stepped in to work with the Real Thread and Adobe teams to rapidly design and develop a custom Shopify site to allow the thousands of Adobe Max conference attendees and staff to get their conference swag. Utilizing the Shopify API, we built a simplified and easy-to-use store on a tight timeline. The shop's voucher code system we implemented allowed codes to be issued to attendees and staff to redeem their free merch while also utilizing logic to show users specific product sets based on their code. Throughout the conference, the site ran flawlessly and provided a unique experience for those who joined Adobe Max last year.

Be sure to check out Adobe Max 2021 and who knows, you might just score a super comfy tee from Real Thread too.

