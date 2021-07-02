Shahin Salehiin

ERP System B2B Webapp

ERP System B2B Webapp
Hello Peoples!
I have been working with a powerful ERP (Enterprise resource planning) Solution that optimizes your small to medium businesses with powerful HR Manager, CRM & Accounting tools. Here I have shared a piece of the project. I will share the full project part by part.

Have any project in mind? I am available for new projects.
Email: shahinsalehiin@gmail.com or Skype

Posted on Jul 2, 2021
Design for impact, and to solve problems.

